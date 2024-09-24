Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Penumbra by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 118,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,893,000 after purchasing an additional 8,122 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Penumbra by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra during the fourth quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 146,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,780,000 after purchasing an additional 45,983 shares during the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PEN stock opened at $194.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $190.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.23. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.00 and a 52-week high of $277.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 6.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.54.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $299.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.24 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Penumbra announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Penumbra from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Penumbra from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Penumbra from $272.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Penumbra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price (down from $230.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.00.

In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.52, for a total transaction of $3,037,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 927,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,853,906.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.20, for a total transaction of $107,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,162,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.52, for a total transaction of $3,037,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 927,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,853,906.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,372 shares of company stock valued at $3,888,852 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

