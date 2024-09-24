Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 16.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 37.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,558,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $266,040,000 after purchasing an additional 426,093 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 721.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 337,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,927,000 after buying an additional 296,771 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Valero Energy by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,319,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $677,007,000 after acquiring an additional 237,347 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,517,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 20.5% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,145,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $179,490,000 after acquiring an additional 194,974 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:VLO opened at $135.18 on Tuesday. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.88 and a fifty-two week high of $184.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.11. The company has a market cap of $44.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $34.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.97 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 21.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $178.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $149.00 to $131.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Piper Sandler cut Valero Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.07.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Valero Energy

About Valero Energy

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.