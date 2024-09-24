Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 68.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,360 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KDP. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 312.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 617.1% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 51.5% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter worth $39,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KDP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Truist Financial raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.20.

KDP opened at $38.01 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.50. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $38.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $51.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.62.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 59.35%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

