Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 61,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at about $433,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 70,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after buying an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,719,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,914,000 after acquiring an additional 486,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Edison International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Edison International from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Edison International from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.83.

Edison International Stock Performance

Edison International stock opened at $86.08 on Tuesday. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $58.82 and a fifty-two week high of $88.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.91.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edison International

In related news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 28,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total value of $2,274,077.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,933.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Natalie K. Schilling sold 2,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $187,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,338 shares in the company, valued at $507,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 28,995 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total value of $2,274,077.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,933.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 89,099 shares of company stock valued at $7,223,342. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

