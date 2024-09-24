Onestream (NASDAQ:OS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Onestream (NASDAQ:OS – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup began coverage on Onestream in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Onestream from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Onestream in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set a sector outperform rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Onestream from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Onestream in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Onestream has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.31.

NASDAQ OS opened at $34.02 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.11. Onestream has a twelve month low of $24.50 and a twelve month high of $34.82.

In related news, CFO William A. Koefoed sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $377,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Onestream news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $48,155,039.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William A. Koefoed sold 20,000 shares of Onestream stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $377,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,775,146 shares of company stock worth $52,311,502.

OneStream, Inc develops corporate performance management software solutions primarily to perform financial statement consolidation and planning and budgeting. Its solutions include financial close and consolidation that streamlines financial processes with capabilities designed to automate tasks and manage the complexity and standards of financial reporting and consolidation; financial and operational planning and analysis that enables financial and operational planning, budgeting, forecasting, and results analysis for individual business functions and the synchronization of plans across the entire organization; and financial and operational reporting that provides end-to-end visibility of analytics and key metrics to various stakeholders, including executives, Finance professionals, line-of-business leaders, and other business partners.

