National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Receives “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $8.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research upgraded National CineMedia from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of National CineMedia from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.50.

NCMI stock opened at $6.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.53 million, a PE ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.08. National CineMedia has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $7.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.33 and its 200-day moving average is $5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $54.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.87 million. National CineMedia had a net margin of 78.04% and a return on equity of 3.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that National CineMedia will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in National CineMedia by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,740,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,624,000 after buying an additional 1,245,650 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,966,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,127,000 after purchasing an additional 537,822 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP grew its position in shares of National CineMedia by 1,581.1% during the second quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 490,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 461,614 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the first quarter worth about $2,352,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 64.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,136,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 444,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

