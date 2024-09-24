Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Downgraded to Hold at TD Cowen

TD Cowen cut shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $395.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ULTA. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $544.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $412.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $425.29.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $393.84 on Monday. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $318.17 and a 12-month high of $574.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $367.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $405.89.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by ($0.17). Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 23.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total transaction of $39,008.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,791.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 14.1% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 620,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $239,545,000 after purchasing an additional 76,721 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 476,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $246,862,000 after purchasing an additional 153,727 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 422,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $163,149,000 after purchasing an additional 24,822 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 357,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,933,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 26.4% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 356,128 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $137,419,000 after buying an additional 74,319 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

