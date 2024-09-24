Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Downgraded by B. Riley to Neutral

B. Riley lowered shares of Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. B. Riley currently has $69.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $60.00.

TGLS has been the topic of several other research reports. Sidoti upgraded Tecnoglass from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tecnoglass presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $63.67.

Shares of NASDAQ TGLS opened at $66.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.92. Tecnoglass has a 52-week low of $28.21 and a 52-week high of $69.79.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $219.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.29 million. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 17.97%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Research analysts predict that Tecnoglass will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.68%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Tecnoglass in the second quarter valued at $39,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. X Square Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Tecnoglass in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.35% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass Inc manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum and vinyl products for commercial and residential construction markets in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company provides low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

