ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) VP Andrew Peer Sells 1,795 Shares of Stock

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) VP Andrew Peer sold 1,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $37,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,956 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,076. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

ACV Auctions stock opened at $20.74 on Tuesday. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.84 and a 12-month high of $21.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -43.21 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $160.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.33 million. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 13.20% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, June 3rd. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ACV Auctions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 48.0% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,232,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,488,000 after buying an additional 399,402 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 82,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 11,380 shares during the last quarter. Engle Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Engle Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,563,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,525,000 after acquiring an additional 163,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 357,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,523,000 after acquiring an additional 41,090 shares in the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company's marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green's seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

