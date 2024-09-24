Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum upgraded Streamline Health Solutions to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

Streamline Health Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Streamline Health Solutions stock opened at $0.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.62. Streamline Health Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average of $0.44.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.48 million for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 92.72% and a negative return on equity of 43.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Streamline Health Solutions

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 123,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned 0.21% of Streamline Health Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter. 31.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

