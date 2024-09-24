Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of SIEB stock opened at $2.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $90.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.93. Siebert Financial has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $2.54.

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.86 million during the quarter. Siebert Financial had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 13.03%.

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers self-directed trading, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, stock loan, equity compensation plans, wealth management, and financial advisory services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

