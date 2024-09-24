Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Trading Down 0.6 %

Sypris Solutions stock opened at $1.64 on Monday. Sypris Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $2.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.65 and its 200-day moving average is $1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $37.35 million, a P/E ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sypris Solutions

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sypris Solutions stock. Williams & Novak LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,248,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 75,831 shares during the period. Sypris Solutions accounts for about 7.6% of Williams & Novak LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Williams & Novak LLC owned 18.66% of Sypris Solutions worth $8,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 44.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sypris Solutions

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

