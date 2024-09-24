TriStar Gold, Inc. (CVE:TSG) Director Mark E. Jones Iii Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

TriStar Gold, Inc. (CVE:TSG – Get Free Report) Director Mark E. Jones Iii sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.19, for a total value of C$38,000.00.

Mark E. Jones Iii also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 29th, Mark E. Jones Iii sold 67,500 shares of TriStar Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.16, for a total value of C$11,009.25.

TriStar Gold Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of CVE:TSG opened at C$0.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$55.99 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.16. TriStar Gold, Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.07 and a 1-year high of C$0.24.

TriStar Gold Company Profile

TriStar Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal prospects in the Americas. Its flagship property is its 100% owned the Castelo de Sonhos gold project that covers an area of approximately 17,177 hectares located in Pará State, Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

