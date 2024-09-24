Timothy Regan Sells 3,177 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $79,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 481,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,043,675. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Timothy Regan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dropbox alerts:

On Monday, September 16th, Timothy Regan sold 400 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $10,000.00.

On Friday, September 13th, Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $60,875.00.

On Monday, July 15th, Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $68,280.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Timothy Regan sold 13,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $290,290.00.

Dropbox Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX opened at $24.79 on Tuesday. Dropbox, Inc. has a one year low of $20.68 and a one year high of $33.43. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 161.78% and a net margin of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $634.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Dropbox’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

DBX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Dropbox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Dropbox

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Dropbox by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 113,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after buying an additional 15,576 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 81.1% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the second quarter worth $1,597,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 160.5% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 525,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,803,000 after purchasing an additional 323,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Dropbox by 22.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,449,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,578,000 after purchasing an additional 262,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.