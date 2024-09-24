RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley raised their price objective on RF Industries from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

RF Industries Trading Down 0.3 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RF Industries

NASDAQ RFIL opened at $3.70 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.42. RF Industries has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $4.65. The company has a market capitalization of $38.84 million, a PE ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 0.99.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RF Industries stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,737 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,296 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.15% of RF Industries worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

About RF Industries

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

