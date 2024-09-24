GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) CAO Erin Mannix Sells 1,433 Shares

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) CAO Erin Mannix sold 1,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $75,662.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,825,254.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Monday, July 1st, Erin Mannix sold 444 shares of GitLab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.61, for a total value of $21,582.84.

On Thursday, June 27th, Erin Mannix sold 494 shares of GitLab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $24,700.00.

Shares of GTLB opened at $53.18 on Tuesday. GitLab Inc. has a one year low of $40.19 and a one year high of $78.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.60. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.34 and a beta of 0.44.

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. GitLab had a negative net margin of 54.62% and a negative return on equity of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $182.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that GitLab Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTLB. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in GitLab by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GitLab by 4.9% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 9.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in GitLab by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 38,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in GitLab by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GTLB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on GitLab from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of GitLab from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of GitLab from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of GitLab from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Citic Securities assumed coverage on GitLab in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.05.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

