Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Director Kristina A. Peterson Sells 24,077 Shares

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) Director Kristina A. Peterson sold 24,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total transaction of $43,338.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Kristina A. Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 25th, Kristina A. Peterson sold 4,510 shares of Blink Charging stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $12,492.70.
Blink Charging Trading Down 2.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ BLNK opened at $1.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $170.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.68. Blink Charging Co. has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $4.66.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
BLNK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark assumed coverage on Blink Charging in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. B. Riley raised shares of Blink Charging to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blink Charging currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blink Charging
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLNK. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Blink Charging by 224.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 805,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 557,336 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in Blink Charging by 861.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 459,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 411,763 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Blink Charging by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,258,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,809,000 after acquiring an additional 365,098 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd purchased a new stake in Blink Charging in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $843,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Blink Charging by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 403,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 210,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.64% of the company’s stock.
About Blink Charging
Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.
