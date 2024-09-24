Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET) Major Shareholder Buys $46,500.00 in Stock

Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET – Get Free Report) major shareholder John P. Szabo, Jr. purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.93 per share, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,250,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,022,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Wag! Group Price Performance

Shares of Wag! Group stock opened at $0.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $37.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.97 and a 200 day moving average of $1.55. Wag! Group Co. has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59.

Get Wag! Group alerts:

Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $18.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.60 million. Wag! Group had a negative net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 1,880.60%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wag! Group Co. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Wag! Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wag! Group stock. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wag! Group Co. ( NASDAQ:PET Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned 0.11% of Wag! Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Wag! Group from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Wag! Group from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Wag! Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PET

About Wag! Group

(Get Free Report)

Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wag! Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wag! Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.