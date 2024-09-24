Mitchell Services Limited (ASX:MSV) Insider Grant Moyle Sells 187,344 Shares

Mitchell Services Limited (ASX:MSV – Get Free Report) insider Grant Moyle sold 187,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.39 ($0.27), for a total transaction of A$73,064.16 ($50,043.95).
Mitchell Services Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.96.
Mitchell Services Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. Mitchell Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.00%.
About Mitchell Services
Mitchell Services Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides exploration and mine site drilling services to the exploration, mining, and energy industries in Australia. The company's drilling services include greenfield exploration, project feasibility, mine site exploration and resource definition, development, and production.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mitchell Services
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- The Average 401k Balance by Age Explained
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- 3 Uranium Stocks To Gain as Microsoft Goes Nuclear to Power AI
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Biotech Boom Ahead? Key Stocks and ETFs to Watch Now
Receive News & Ratings for Mitchell Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitchell Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.