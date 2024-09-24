Mitchell Services Limited (ASX:MSV) Insider Grant Moyle Sells 187,344 Shares

Mitchell Services Limited (ASX:MSV – Get Free Report) insider Grant Moyle sold 187,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.39 ($0.27), for a total transaction of A$73,064.16 ($50,043.95).

Mitchell Services Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.96.

Mitchell Services Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. Mitchell Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

About Mitchell Services

Mitchell Services Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides exploration and mine site drilling services to the exploration, mining, and energy industries in Australia. The company's drilling services include greenfield exploration, project feasibility, mine site exploration and resource definition, development, and production.

