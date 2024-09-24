Paul Collins Purchases 1,171,875 Shares of Wrkr Ltd (ASX:WRK) Stock

Wrkr Ltd (ASX:WRK – Get Free Report) insider Paul Collins purchased 1,171,875 shares of Wrkr stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$50,390.63 ($34,514.13).

Paul Collins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 23rd, Paul Collins bought 20,000,000 shares of Wrkr stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$500,000.00 ($342,465.75).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

wrkr Ltd provides software as a service to solve compliance needs for companies to process pay, superannuation and SMSF contributions, onboard new staff and contractors, and check credentials of new employees and contractors in Australia. The company offers wrkr platform, a cloud-based compliance platform for handling messaging; Wrkr PAY, a superannuation gateway and clearing house, and payment handling solution for secure processing of employee pay and super contributions for payrolls and superfunds; Wrkr SMSF Hub, which provides ATO messaging and contributions compliance for self managed super funds; and Wrkr READY, a white label employee onboarding solution to manage the compliant onboarding of full-time and casual workers.

