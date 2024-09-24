Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of RMCF stock opened at $1.92 on Monday. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $5.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.66. The company has a market cap of $12.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.04.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative net margin of 17.93% and a negative return on equity of 44.70%. The company had revenue of $6.41 million for the quarter.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.
