Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Price Performance

Shares of RMCF stock opened at $1.92 on Monday. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $5.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.66. The company has a market cap of $12.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory alerts:

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative net margin of 17.93% and a negative return on equity of 44.70%. The company had revenue of $6.41 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 52.0% in the second quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC now owns 30,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 10,440 shares during the period. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 33.5% in the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. 50.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.