Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CEO Andrew Houston Sells 3,493 Shares of Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Houston sold 3,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $87,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,266,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,666,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Andrew Houston also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dropbox alerts:

On Monday, July 1st, Andrew Houston sold 82,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $1,836,800.00.

Dropbox Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX opened at $24.79 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.62 and a 200-day moving average of $23.23. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.68 and a twelve month high of $33.43. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.61.

Institutional Trading of Dropbox

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Dropbox had a net margin of 23.06% and a negative return on equity of 161.78%. The firm had revenue of $634.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DBX. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox during the first quarter valued at $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 274.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Dropbox by 548.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in Dropbox by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DBX shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Dropbox from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dropbox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DBX

About Dropbox

(Get Free Report)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.