AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Major Shareholder Zhijian Lu Sells 10,000 Shares

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,380,673 shares in the company, valued at $218,730,008.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Zhijian Lu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AvePoint alerts:

On Friday, September 20th, Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total transaction of $119,400.00.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $117,300.00.

On Monday, September 16th, Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $119,100.00.

On Monday, August 26th, Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $108,000.00.

On Friday, August 23rd, Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $108,300.00.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total transaction of $108,900.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $107,700.00.

AvePoint Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVPT opened at $11.60 on Tuesday. AvePoint, Inc. has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $12.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AvePoint

AvePoint ( NASDAQ:AVPT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.09). AvePoint had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $77.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AvePoint, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVPT. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in AvePoint by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 219,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AvePoint in the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in AvePoint by 197.2% in the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 29,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 19,886 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in AvePoint during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,097,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AvePoint by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,517,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,192,000 after acquiring an additional 89,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of AvePoint from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on AvePoint from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AVPT

AvePoint Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AvePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.