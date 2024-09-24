Insider Selling: Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) CFO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) CFO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.59, for a total transaction of $127,180.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,203.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Essent Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of ESNT stock opened at $64.20 on Tuesday. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $45.63 and a 12-month high of $65.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.12.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $272.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.33 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 61.31%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essent Group Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.94%.

ESNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Essent Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Essent Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Essent Group from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Essent Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Essent Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESNT. Quarry LP increased its stake in Essent Group by 167.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the second quarter worth approximately $605,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the second quarter worth approximately $4,748,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the second quarter worth approximately $526,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Essent Group by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 436,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,499,000 after purchasing an additional 177,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

