Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Senior Officer Laurence Davies Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) Senior Officer Laurence Davies sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.05, for a total transaction of C$156,600.00.

TSE K opened at C$13.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.89. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12 month low of C$5.91 and a 12 month high of C$13.70.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.01. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of C$1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.39 billion. On average, analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.9896296 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This is an increase from Kinross Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.63%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Eight Capital upped their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.75 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.60.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

