Zhijian Lu Sells 10,000 Shares of AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Stock

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total transaction of $119,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,390,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,584,635.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Zhijian Lu also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 23rd, Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $119,000.00.
- On Wednesday, September 18th, Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $117,300.00.
- On Monday, September 16th, Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $119,100.00.
- On Monday, August 26th, Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $108,000.00.
- On Friday, August 23rd, Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $108,300.00.
- On Wednesday, August 21st, Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total transaction of $108,900.00.
- On Monday, August 19th, Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $107,700.00.
AvePoint Price Performance
Shares of AvePoint stock opened at $11.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.00 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.03 and its 200-day moving average is $9.54. AvePoint, Inc. has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $12.09.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have issued reports on AVPT. Northland Securities increased their price target on AvePoint from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on AvePoint from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AvePoint
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVPT. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in AvePoint in the second quarter valued at $258,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 61,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in AvePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AvePoint during the second quarter worth about $17,305,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in AvePoint during the second quarter worth approximately $548,000. 44.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About AvePoint
AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.
