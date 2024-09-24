Insider Selling: Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) CFO Sells 12,651 Shares of Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 12,651 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $212,410.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 211,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,542,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Oluyemi Okupe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Oluyemi Okupe sold 11,609 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $169,491.40.

On Tuesday, June 25th, Oluyemi Okupe sold 11,546 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $256,436.66.

Hims & Hers Health Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:HIMS opened at $16.41 on Tuesday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.65 and a 12-month high of $25.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,641.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $315.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.43 million. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIMS. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 164.1% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 528,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,663,000 after purchasing an additional 328,142 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,445,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $415,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the second quarter worth approximately $443,000. Finally, Scientech Research LLC purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,474,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on HIMS shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.86.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

