Insider Selling: Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) CFO Sells 12,651 Shares of Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 12,651 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $212,410.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 211,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,542,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Oluyemi Okupe also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 3rd, Oluyemi Okupe sold 11,609 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $169,491.40.
- On Tuesday, June 25th, Oluyemi Okupe sold 11,546 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $256,436.66.
Hims & Hers Health Trading Up 0.7 %
NYSE:HIMS opened at $16.41 on Tuesday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.65 and a 12-month high of $25.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,641.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.09.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIMS. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 164.1% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 528,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,663,000 after purchasing an additional 328,142 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,445,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $415,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the second quarter worth approximately $443,000. Finally, Scientech Research LLC purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,474,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently commented on HIMS shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.86.
Hims & Hers Health Company Profile
Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.
