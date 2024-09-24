Card Factory (LON:CARD) Trading Down 17.2%

Shares of Card Factory plc (LON:CARD – Get Free Report) were down 17.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 112 ($1.49) and last traded at GBX 118.40 ($1.58). Approximately 67,644,367 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4,419% from the average daily volume of 1,496,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 143 ($1.91).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Card Factory in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 154 ($2.06) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.47) target price on shares of Card Factory in a report on Monday, July 8th.

Card Factory Stock Performance

Card Factory Cuts Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.23, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of £419.91 million, a P/E ratio of 820.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 122.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 105.80.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Card Factory’s payout ratio is presently 3,571.43%.

Card Factory Company Profile

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of cards, gifts, and celebration essentials in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through five segments: Cardfactory Stores, Cardfactory Online, Getting Personal, Partnerships, and Printcraft. The company provides greeting cards, celebration accessories, and gifts through cardfactory stores, cardfactory online retails, and network of third-party retail partners; and personalised cards and gifts through online retailer, as well as manufactures and sells greeting cards and personalised gifts through its stores and online businesses.

