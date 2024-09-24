GS Chain (LON:GSC) Shares Down 11.1%

Shares of GS Chain plc (LON:GSC – Get Free Report) were down 11.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.80 ($0.01). Approximately 18,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 560,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.90 ($0.01).

GS Chain Trading Down 11.1 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.87.

GS Chain Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GS Chain plc intends to identify opportunities within the technology sector to conduct the necessary due diligence and subsequently complete acquisitions that benefit its short-and long-term strategies. The company was formerly known as International Tech and Fintech plc and changed its name to GS Chain plc in July 2021.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GS Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GS Chain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.