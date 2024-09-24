Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Director David P. Heintzman Sells 2,700 Shares of Stock

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) Director David P. Heintzman sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total value of $170,289.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,878,603.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of SYBT opened at $63.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.93 and a 12 month high of $65.00.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $123.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.90 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.83%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYBT. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 10.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 534.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 43,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 36,269 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 192,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,542,000 after buying an additional 28,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SYBT shares. Hovde Group upped their price target on Stock Yards Bancorp from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.50 target price on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target (up from $54.00) on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stock Yards Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.88.

(Get Free Report)

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers a range of loan and deposit products to individual consumers and businesses in all its markets through retail lending, mortgage banking, deposit services, online banking, mobile banking, private banking, commercial lending, commercial real estate lending, leasing, treasury management services, merchant services, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

