Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Insider Catriona Yale Sells 5,500 Shares

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) insider Catriona Yale sold 5,500 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $152,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,294 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,879.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Catriona Yale also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 18th, Catriona Yale sold 3,871 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $106,684.76.

On Monday, September 16th, Catriona Yale sold 2,485 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $68,387.20.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Catriona Yale sold 637 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $16,676.66.

On Friday, August 23rd, Catriona Yale sold 8,851 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $243,668.03.

On Monday, August 26th, Catriona Yale sold 5,200 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $143,052.00.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ AKRO opened at $28.37 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.87 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 24.89 and a quick ratio of 24.89. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $51.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.09. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AKRO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKRO. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Akero Therapeutics by 20.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 2,366.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

