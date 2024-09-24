Digitalbox (LON:DBOX) Shares Up 10.4%

Digitalbox plc (LON:DBOX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 10.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.75 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.70 ($0.05). Approximately 261,097 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 115% from the average daily volume of 121,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.35 ($0.04).

Digitalbox Trading Up 10.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 8.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3.56 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3.73. The firm has a market cap of £4.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.83 and a beta of 0.41.

Digitalbox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Digitalbox plc operates as a digital media company. It owns and operates Entertainment Daily that produces and publishes online UK entertainment news covering TV, showbiz, and celebrities; The Daily Mash, which delivers online satirical news articles; and The Tab, a student and youth culture site. The company is based in Peterborough, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Digitalbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digitalbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.