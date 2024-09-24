SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES) Major Shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek Sells 253,119 Shares of Stock

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) major shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 253,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total transaction of $210,088.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,297,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,159.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 1,000,000 shares of SES AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.87, for a total transaction of $870,000.00.

On Monday, September 16th, Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 67,890 shares of SES AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $69,247.80.

On Friday, September 13th, Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 165,539 shares of SES AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $172,160.56.

Shares of NYSE:SES opened at $0.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 2.43. SES AI Co. has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $2.66.

SES AI (NYSE:SES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SES AI Co. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in SES AI during the first quarter valued at $88,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of SES AI by 62.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 46,800 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of SES AI by 1,039.9% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 246,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 225,299 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of SES AI by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 427,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 71,794 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SES AI by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,830,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,875,000 after acquiring an additional 82,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SES shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of SES AI in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of SES AI in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock.

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

