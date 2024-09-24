Insider Buying: DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (TSE:DRT) Director Buys 156,250 Shares of Stock

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (TSE:DRT – Get Free Report) Director Shaun Noll purchased 156,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$108,375.00.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Stock Up 2.8 %

DIRTT Environmental Solutions stock opened at C$0.73 on Tuesday. DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.33 and a one year high of C$0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.68 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 246.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market cap of C$140.87 million, a PE ratio of -18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.07.

Get DIRTT Environmental Solutions alerts:

About DIRTT Environmental Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Read More

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. operates as a interior construction company in Canada. Its ICE software provides the industrialized construction system to design, visualize, organize, configure, price, manufacture, assemble, and install the job. The company offers interior solutions to doors, casework, timber, electrical, networks, access floors, and solid, glass, combination, leaf folding, and headwalls.

Receive News & Ratings for DIRTT Environmental Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIRTT Environmental Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.