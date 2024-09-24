Insider Buying: DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (TSE:DRT) Director Buys 156,250 Shares of Stock

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (TSE:DRT – Get Free Report) Director Shaun Noll purchased 156,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$108,375.00.
DIRTT Environmental Solutions Stock Up 2.8 %
DIRTT Environmental Solutions stock opened at C$0.73 on Tuesday. DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.33 and a one year high of C$0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.68 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 246.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market cap of C$140.87 million, a PE ratio of -18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.07.
About DIRTT Environmental Solutions
