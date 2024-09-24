Coro Energy (LON:CORO) Trading Down 16.7%

Coro Energy plc (LON:CORO – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 16.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00). Approximately 1,620,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 103,958,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.05 ($0.00).

Coro Energy Stock Down 12.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17,108.94, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.15. The stock has a market cap of £1.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.11.

Coro Energy Company Profile

Coro Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in South East Asia. Its asset portfolio is situated in the west Natuna basin, offshore Indonesia. Coro Energy plc was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Leeds, the United Kingdom.

