Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $379.00

Shares of Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 379 ($5.06) and last traded at GBX 386.50 ($5.16), with a volume of 62761 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 386.50 ($5.16).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
VSVS has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Vesuvius from GBX 580 ($7.74) to GBX 530 ($7.07) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.54) price objective on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.
View Our Latest Research Report on Vesuvius
Vesuvius Price Performance
Vesuvius Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a GBX 7.10 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 1.47%. Vesuvius’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,897.44%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Vesuvius
In other news, insider Mark Collis acquired 4,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 432 ($5.77) per share, for a total transaction of £19,893.60 ($26,553.12). Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.
Vesuvius Company Profile
Vesuvius plc provides molten metal flow engineering and technology services to steel and foundry casting industries worldwide. It operates through Flow Control, Sensor & Probes, and Advanced Refractories segments. The company provides consumables and equipment, which includes binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vesuvius
- About the Markup Calculator
- The Average 401k Balance by Age Explained
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- 3 Uranium Stocks To Gain as Microsoft Goes Nuclear to Power AI
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Biotech Boom Ahead? Key Stocks and ETFs to Watch Now
Receive News & Ratings for Vesuvius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vesuvius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.