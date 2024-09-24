Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $379.00

Shares of Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 379 ($5.06) and last traded at GBX 386.50 ($5.16), with a volume of 62761 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 386.50 ($5.16).

VSVS has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Vesuvius from GBX 580 ($7.74) to GBX 530 ($7.07) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.54) price objective on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 419.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 459.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.26. The firm has a market cap of £1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 996.15, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a GBX 7.10 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 1.47%. Vesuvius’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,897.44%.

In other news, insider Mark Collis acquired 4,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 432 ($5.77) per share, for a total transaction of £19,893.60 ($26,553.12). Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Vesuvius plc provides molten metal flow engineering and technology services to steel and foundry casting industries worldwide. It operates through Flow Control, Sensor & Probes, and Advanced Refractories segments. The company provides consumables and equipment, which includes binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

