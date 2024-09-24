Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Director Evan/ Fa Jones Sells 5,173 Shares

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 5,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $182,244.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,903.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Evan/ Fa Jones also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 13th, Evan/ Fa Jones sold 20,457 shares of Veracyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $658,715.40.
- On Friday, August 9th, Evan/ Fa Jones sold 1,032 shares of Veracyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $30,990.96.
Veracyte Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of Veracyte stock opened at $34.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.91 and a 200-day moving average of $23.94. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -36.45 and a beta of 1.66. Veracyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.61 and a 1-year high of $35.51.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCYT. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 16,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 6.9% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 8,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Veracyte by 168.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have issued reports on VCYT. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Veracyte from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Veracyte from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veracyte currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.
Read Our Latest Report on VCYT
About Veracyte
Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier for cancerous thyroid nodules; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Veracyte
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- The Average 401k Balance by Age Explained
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- 3 Uranium Stocks To Gain as Microsoft Goes Nuclear to Power AI
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Biotech Boom Ahead? Key Stocks and ETFs to Watch Now
Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.