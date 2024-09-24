Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Director Evan/ Fa Jones Sells 5,173 Shares

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 5,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $182,244.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,903.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, August 13th, Evan/ Fa Jones sold 20,457 shares of Veracyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $658,715.40.

On Friday, August 9th, Evan/ Fa Jones sold 1,032 shares of Veracyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $30,990.96.

Shares of Veracyte stock opened at $34.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.91 and a 200-day moving average of $23.94. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -36.45 and a beta of 1.66. Veracyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.61 and a 1-year high of $35.51.

Veracyte ( NASDAQ:VCYT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.10. Veracyte had a positive return on equity of 1.52% and a negative net margin of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $114.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCYT. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 16,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 6.9% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 8,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Veracyte by 168.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VCYT. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Veracyte from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Veracyte from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veracyte currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier for cancerous thyroid nodules; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

