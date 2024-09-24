Insider Selling: Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) Director Sells 2,050 Shares of Stock

Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) Director Steven D. Hovde sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $109,695.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,544.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Coastal Financial Stock Down 0.2 %
CCB stock opened at $51.56 on Tuesday. Coastal Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.67 and a fifty-two week high of $54.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $691.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.95.
Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Coastal Financial had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $167.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.30 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coastal Financial Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCB shares. Hovde Group increased their price objective on shares of Coastal Financial from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Coastal Financial to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.
Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.
