Justin Krause Sells 1,500 Shares of Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) Stock

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) SVP Justin Krause sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $237,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,612,214. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Justin Krause also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 29th, Justin Krause sold 1,500 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $207,000.00.
- On Tuesday, July 9th, Justin Krause sold 1,619 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $158,662.00.
Sezzle Trading Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ:SEZL opened at $164.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $928.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.93. Sezzle Inc. has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.85.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SEZL has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on Sezzle from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Sezzle in a research note on Monday. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Sezzle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEZL. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sezzle in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,369,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sezzle in the second quarter worth about $356,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Sezzle in the second quarter valued at about $611,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Sezzle during the second quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Sezzle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Sezzle
Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.
