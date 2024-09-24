Justin Krause Sells 1,500 Shares of Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) Stock

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) SVP Justin Krause sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $237,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,612,214. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Justin Krause also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 29th, Justin Krause sold 1,500 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $207,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 9th, Justin Krause sold 1,619 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $158,662.00.

NASDAQ:SEZL opened at $164.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $928.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.93. Sezzle Inc. has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.85.

Sezzle ( NASDAQ:SEZL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $1.33. Sezzle had a return on equity of 84.38% and a net margin of 21.77%. The company had revenue of $55.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sezzle Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEZL has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on Sezzle from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Sezzle in a research note on Monday. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Sezzle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEZL. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sezzle in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,369,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sezzle in the second quarter worth about $356,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Sezzle in the second quarter valued at about $611,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Sezzle during the second quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Sezzle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

