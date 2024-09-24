Blackbird (LON:BIRD) Trading Up 9.5%

Blackbird plc (LON:BIRD – Get Free Report) was up 9.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 8.35 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 7.94 ($0.11). Approximately 512,655 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 767,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.25 ($0.10).

Blackbird Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 10.80 and a current ratio of 6.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £30.57 million, a P/E ratio of -800.00 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackbird news, insider Ian McDonough purchased 28,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of £1,993.74 ($2,661.16). 25.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Blackbird

Blackbird plc develops and operates a cloud-based video editing and publishing software platform under the Blackbird name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's platform is used for video viewing, editing, and publishing. It serves news, sports, entertainment, and other sectors.

