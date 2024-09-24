Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) CEO Mark Newcomer Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Newcomer sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,486,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,319,265.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Thursday, September 19th, Mark Newcomer sold 1,500 shares of Paysign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $6,750.00.

On Friday, September 13th, Mark Newcomer sold 1,500 shares of Paysign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $6,750.00.

On Monday, August 5th, Mark Newcomer sold 69,593 shares of Paysign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total transaction of $315,952.22.

PAYS opened at $4.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.72 and a 200-day moving average of $4.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62 and a beta of 0.96. Paysign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $5.59.

Paysign ( NASDAQ:PAYS ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Paysign had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 32.55%. The firm had revenue of $14.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 million. Equities analysts predict that Paysign, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Paysign in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC raised its holdings in Paysign by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC now owns 261,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Paysign by 17.9% in the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 102,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 15,549 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC lifted its position in Paysign by 38.7% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Paysign by 49.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 39,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 13,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Paysign by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,649,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,035,000 after buying an additional 48,489 shares in the last quarter. 25.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paysign, Inc provides prepaid card programs, comprehensive patient affordability offerings, digital banking services, and integrated payment processing services for businesses, consumers, and government institutions. Its product offerings include solutions for corporate rewards, prepaid gift cards, general purpose reloadable debit cards, employee incentives, consumer rebates, donor compensation, clinical trials, healthcare reimbursement payments and pharmaceutical payment assistance, and demand deposit accounts accessible with a debit card.

