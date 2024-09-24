Monash IVF Group Limited (ASX:MVF) Insider Michael Knaap Purchases 157,317 Shares

Monash IVF Group Limited (ASX:MVF – Get Free Report) insider Michael Knaap acquired 157,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.18 ($0.81) per share, with a total value of A$185,634.06 ($127,146.62).

Monash IVF Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.88, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Get Monash IVF Group alerts:

About Monash IVF Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Monash IVF Group Limited provides assisted reproductive and specialist women imaging services in Australia and Malaysia. The company offers diagnostic obstetric, gynecological ultrasound, and fertility treatment services. It also provides tertiary level prenatal diagnostic and IVF treatment services.

Receive News & Ratings for Monash IVF Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monash IVF Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.