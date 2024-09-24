J. Matt Hooker Sells 7,803 Shares of Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) Stock

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR – Get Free Report) SVP J. Matt Hooker sold 7,803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total transaction of $95,742.81. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 92,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,136,202. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

J. Matt Hooker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 23rd, J. Matt Hooker sold 7,803 shares of Ranger Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $93,011.76.

Ranger Energy Services Price Performance

Ranger Energy Services stock opened at $12.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.81 and its 200-day moving average is $11.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.35 million, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.49. Ranger Energy Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $14.64.

Ranger Energy Services Announces Dividend

Ranger Energy Services ( NYSE:RNGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. Ranger Energy Services had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $138.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Ranger Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is 29.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RNGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Ranger Energy Services from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Ranger Energy Services from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ranger Energy Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gendell Jeffrey L bought a new stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services during the 4th quarter worth about $1,080,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Ranger Energy Services during the second quarter worth approximately $484,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 36.3% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 409,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,309,000 after acquiring an additional 109,081 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 419,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Ranger Energy Services during the second quarter worth approximately $1,551,000. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

