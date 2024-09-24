Insider Selling: RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST) Insider Sells 3,100 Shares of Stock

RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) insider Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of RxSight stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total transaction of $164,889.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,247,064.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ilya Goldshleger also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RxSight alerts:

On Monday, September 23rd, Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of RxSight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total value of $163,277.00.

On Monday, August 5th, Ilya Goldshleger sold 9,000 shares of RxSight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total value of $353,250.00.

RxSight Stock Performance

Shares of RxSight stock opened at $51.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -40.92 and a beta of 1.22. RxSight, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.66 and a 52 week high of $66.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RxSight ( NASDAQ:RXST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. RxSight had a negative net margin of 31.92% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. The business had revenue of $34.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. RxSight’s quarterly revenue was up 67.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that RxSight, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on RxSight from $68.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of RxSight from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of RxSight from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of RxSight in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on RxSight from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, RxSight currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.14.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RxSight

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RxSight

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RXST. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of RxSight in the first quarter worth approximately $1,929,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RxSight in the 4th quarter valued at $642,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in RxSight by 298.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 26,164 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in RxSight during the 1st quarter worth $3,429,000. Finally, M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of RxSight in the 1st quarter worth $7,354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

RxSight Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RxSight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RxSight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.