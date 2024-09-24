Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) Major Shareholder Carlson Capital, L.P. Sells 50,000 Shares

Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Carlson Capital, L.P. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total transaction of $91,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,655,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,473,357.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Glatfelter Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GLT opened at $1.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Glatfelter Co. has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $2.71.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $329.44 million for the quarter. Glatfelter had a negative return on equity of 16.21% and a negative net margin of 5.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Glatfelter

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLT. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Glatfelter during the 2nd quarter worth $300,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Glatfelter in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 134,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 12,596 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP lifted its position in Glatfelter by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 704,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 130,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Glatfelter by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 186,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 69,314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Glatfelter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Glatfelter Company Profile

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Fibers, Airlaid Materials, and Spunlace. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wraps, and other consumer product applications; composite laminates consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, home, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

