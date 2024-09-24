Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) Major Shareholder Carlson Capital, L.P. Sells 50,000 Shares

Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Carlson Capital, L.P. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total transaction of $91,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,655,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,473,357.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Glatfelter Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:GLT opened at $1.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Glatfelter Co. has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $2.71.
Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $329.44 million for the quarter. Glatfelter had a negative return on equity of 16.21% and a negative net margin of 5.44%.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Glatfelter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.
Glatfelter Company Profile
Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Fibers, Airlaid Materials, and Spunlace. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wraps, and other consumer product applications; composite laminates consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, home, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.
