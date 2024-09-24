Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Major Shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. Purchases 45,000 Shares

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.94 per share, with a total value of $132,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,435,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,798,900. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Opaleye Management Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 20th, Opaleye Management Inc. bought 1,055,000 shares of Codexis stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.01 per share, for a total transaction of $3,175,550.00.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 61,000 shares of Codexis stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.16 per share, with a total value of $192,760.00.

Codexis Price Performance

Shares of Codexis stock opened at $2.92 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.18. Codexis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $4.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.03 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Codexis ( NASDAQ:CDXS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $7.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 125.41% and a negative return on equity of 64.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CDXS shares. Benchmark downgraded Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Codexis in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Codexis

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Codexis during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Codexis in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Codexis during the first quarter worth about $97,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Codexis by 57.4% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 10,395 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Codexis by 72.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 15,425 shares in the last quarter. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. The company operates through two segments, Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics. It offers biocatalyst products and services. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver, a technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering biocatalysts that perform chemical transformations and enhance the efficiency and productivity of manufacturing processes.

Further Reading

