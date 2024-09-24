Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Insider Patrick A. Maciariello Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) insider Patrick A. Maciariello acquired 5,000 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.87 per share, for a total transaction of $109,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,997,688.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Compass Diversified Trading Up 0.7 %

Compass Diversified stock opened at $21.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 127.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.34. Compass Diversified has a 52 week low of $16.88 and a 52 week high of $25.07.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $542.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.45 million. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 11.94%. Equities research analysts predict that Compass Diversified will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Compass Diversified Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 588.24%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CODI. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the first quarter valued at $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Diversified in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice.

