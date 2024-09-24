Insider Buying: Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM) Major Shareholder Acquires 97,804 Shares of Stock

Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM – Get Free Report) major shareholder Andrew Mitchell Paul bought 97,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.66 per share, with a total value of $162,354.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 117,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,462.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Andrew Mitchell Paul also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 12th, Andrew Mitchell Paul purchased 38,560 shares of Bitcoin Depot stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $65,552.00.

On Monday, August 5th, Andrew Mitchell Paul acquired 19,422 shares of Bitcoin Depot stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.54 per share, for a total transaction of $29,909.88.

Bitcoin Depot Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BTM opened at $1.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of -0.34. Bitcoin Depot Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.33, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Bitcoin Depot ( NASDAQ:BTM ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.16). Bitcoin Depot had a negative return on equity of 307.37% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $163.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $148.49 million. Analysts expect that Bitcoin Depot Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Bitcoin Depot from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BTM. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Bitcoin Depot by 122.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bitcoin Depot by 7.6% in the first quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 699,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 49,600 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bitcoin Depot in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Bitcoin Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bitcoin Depot by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 602,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 212,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

Bitcoin Depot Company Profile



Bitcoin Depot Inc owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. Its customers can buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies using the BTM kiosk network and other services. The company also engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering, as well as its website through over-the-counter trade.

