THG (LON:THG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $50.60

THG Plc (LON:THG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 50.60 ($0.68) and last traded at GBX 52.20 ($0.70), with a volume of 3598998 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 51.60 ($0.69).

A number of brokerages recently commented on THG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on THG from GBX 48 ($0.64) to GBX 49 ($0.65) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.40) price objective on shares of THG in a report on Monday, June 24th.

The company has a market capitalization of £704.90 million, a PE ratio of -309.41, a PEG ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 61.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 64.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.80.

THG Plc operates as an e-commerce technology company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates pure-play sites, such as Lookfantastic, Cult Beauty, and Dermstore that offers approximately 1,300 premium brands across the skincare, haircare, cosmetics, and fragrance categories; Myprotein, a direct-to-consumer sports nutrition provider that offers products across various categories, including vegan alternatives, health snacks, vitamins and athleisure; and THG Ingenuity, an end-to-end platform that powers digital experience and retail for FMCG, beauty, and retail brands.

