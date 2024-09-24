First Property Group (LON:FPO) Shares Down 4.4%

First Property Group plc (LON:FPO – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 13 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 13 ($0.17). 145,918 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 152% from the average session volume of 57,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.60 ($0.18).
First Property Group Trading Down 4.4 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 16.90 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 18.25. The firm has a market cap of £16.59 million, a P/E ratio of -325.00 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.87, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.52.
Insider Buying and Selling at First Property Group
In other First Property Group news, insider Peter Geoffrey Moon purchased 165,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of £13,248.08 ($17,682.97). Corporate insiders own 38.62% of the company’s stock.
First Property Group Company Profile
First Property Group plc is a real estate investment firm. It provides fund management, financial, and technical services to the property industry in the United Kingdom and other European countries. The firm manages commercial properties of various fund investors, as well as involves in property investment and trading, property equity finance, and online activities.
